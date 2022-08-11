No more waxing: for Generation Z, female hair removal is an old aesthetic dogma

In the beginning it was Cleopatra: it was her the first woman to shave. Over time, and over the years, doing without unwanted hair has become one increasingly common practice to all women, and not just in summer. In recent times it has also affected the men, who prefer smooth skin all over the body to hairy chest. However, hair removal remains a fairly recent practice, given that just a few decades ago, in the 1970s, it was certainly not widespread or practiced.

Waxes, razors and lasers: hair removal in all sauces

Lately, being smooth and shaved like Barbie is commonplace. There hair removal has become so widespread that the most used method, the waxing, has been much perfected compared to the early days. With the increase in demand and to meet those who cannot bear the pain of tearing, cutting-edge technologies have been born, such as the one that makes use of laser. This practice has grown so much that in 2022 it was chosen by 20 million people, including men (30% of those who use it), and the trend is constantly increasing. Many also choose another soft method, that of pulsed light, warm and delicate, which actually inhibits regrowth, but there are still others. Cleared the fact that hair removal is not to be considered an exclusively female concern or summer (according to a survey by Philips Lumea only 11% of women take the razor in hand before going to the beach), the younger ones began to ask themselves more than a few questions about it.

Generation Z rebels against the old aesthetic dogma

Like: why undergo sessions after sessions, come and go from beauty centers and shell out good money to go home with red skin and a few tingles? For feel better about yourself, according to some. To feel more comfortable with your partner, in public or on the beach, according to others. But if 7 out of 10 Italian women don’t mind the hairy man,85% of men prefer a shaved woman. But here what has been a must up to now, risks ending up in the attic, as clearly emerges from the survey carried out by the MioDottore platform. For the Generation Zthe boys born between 1996 and 2010 and who are now between 12 and 24 years old, hair removal is nothing more than aold aesthetic dogma‘, this must be removed. This is demonstrated by the over 60 thousand posts and social profiles dedicated to the topic by illustrious supporters of this increasingly widespread trend no wax. Direct consequence of the wider movement of the Body Positivity, the #BodyHairPositivity claims freedom of choice about what to do and what not to do with your body. So: if you want, via razor and just waxing.

Down with the dictatorship of smooth, hairless skin

Generation Z therefore overturns traditional standards, and under 25s see nothing strange in a woman who chooses to say enough to razors and hair removal strips to walk around quietly with unshaved armpits, legs and mustache. The very young are therefore spokespersons for the acceptance of the unshaved female body: for 33% it is normal and synonymous with freedom. It is no coincidence that the Body Hair Positivity Movement developed on social, where the youngest, free from patterns and prejudices, have the opportunity to directly share opinions and experiences. What emerges is that the new generations are more than compact in sharing more authentic female bodies, free from the expectations dictated by fashion, culture and society. So, no more useless, costly and painful efforts to emulate the advertising campaigns that feature smooth and perfect bodies: hair is natural, so it should no longer be a diktat to take it off. Generation Z therefore aims to overcome prejudices and taboos, giving back to women the right to choose to show themselves as they are and how they want. And on the subject of the hairy revolution even the stars are very active, from Madonna to Katy Perry, from Miley Cirus to Julia Roberts, who, tired of the tyranny of waxing, have claimed the right to hang the razor on a nail. For the Body Hair Positivity Series: your body, your choice.