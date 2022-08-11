new Mexico-USA security agreement

Mexico City.- The Governments of Mexico and the United States they agreed to the alliance Bicentennial Understanding to deal with issues related to security between both countries and the border they share, replacing the “Merida Initiative”.

After the meeting held by senior officials of both governments at the National Palace in Mexico City, the security strategy between the two countries was presented, based until now on the military strategy of the so-called Mérida Initiative.

“A new stage begins. Goodbye Merida, welcome Bicentennial Understanding,” said Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

Accompanied by the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the Attorney General, Merrick Garland, the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said that they should focus “not only on reinforcing law enforcement but also public health, the rule of law and inclusive economic opportunities.

about the new Bicentennial Understandingnamed after the 200 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Mexican foreign minister said that “it is not just any cooperation agreement, it is an alliance in security matters.”

On behalf of the Mexican cabinet were the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; that of the Interior, Adán Augusto López; Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and Navy, José Rafael Ojeda.

In his turn to speak, Rodríguez stressed that both countries have worked in a “coordinated” manner and must continue to do so “together” to combat problems such as arms, drug and human trafficking, or money laundering.

In turn, Mayorkas stressed on behalf of the United States the importance of the bilateral relationship: “We are more than just neighbors.”

And about the Bicentennial Understanding he said: “I am inspired by the fact that the new framework is based on the principle of social development as the basis for prosperity and security in the future.”

Meeting at the National Palace

Previously, the US delegation had breakfast at the National Palace with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said that the meeting will serve to “inaugurate a new stage” and extended an invitation to Joe Biden to visit Mexico “when he can.”

After this dialogue, the next thing will be to develop an action plan for December 1, with a view to having a security framework prepared for the next three years by January 30, 2022.

Mexico’s proposal, revealed days ago by the Mexican foreign minister, consists of ending the Mérida Initiative, an agreement between Mexico and the United States to militarily combat drugs and persecute drug trafficking that began in 2008 with former president Felipe Calderón.

The Government of the United States, which in this time has sent more than 3,000 million dollars to Mexico to help its security forces, explained that the objective is to update “the security framework” and admitted that after 13 years of the Merida Initiative “it is time for an update”.

With information from EFE.