New drug for type 2 diabetes treats insulin resistance instead of hyperglycemia

The drug restores glucose uptake in fat cells that control insulin resistance, by absorbing 10% of circulating glucose.

Researchers showed that adipose tissue abnormalities caused by loss of ALMS1 protein function induce severe insulin resistance. Photo: Shutterstock.

An international team coordinated by researcher Vincent Marion, PhD, deputy director of the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research (Inserm)/Medical Genetics Laboratory at the University of Strasbourg, has published the results of new research on a molecule called PAWS , which could function as a new therapeutic alternative in the treatment of patients with diabetes type 2.

In general, the antidiabetic treatments available mitigate the consequences of diabetes type 2 focusing mainly on glycemic regulation, however, the new focus of the study addresses the underlying biological mechanism responsible for the disease.

On this, the researcher explained that the peptide drug, called PATAS, is an acronym for “PKC alpha-derived peptide targeting ALMS”, which treats the real source of the diabetes. “It is the first representative of a new class of antidiabetic drugs baptized as adipeutics, as a result of its specific orientation to the adipocyte; its distinctive characteristic is that it treats insulin resistance“. In mouse, rat and dog models, the new therapy specifically restores glucose uptake in dysfunctional adipocytes.

In addition, he explained that the PATAS drug specifically targets adipocytes, by restoring glucose uptake in those cells, thus restoring the metabolic physiology of adipose tissue. The fat cells they control the insulin resistance by absorbing 10% of circulating glucose.

In that case, he emphasized that “we are not pointing to an indication with antihyperglycemic treatment, but with “treatment of insulin resistance“, because this mechanism represents the root of the problem in the diabetes type 2, in steatosis and fibrosis liver diseases, and associated cardiovascular diseases”.

The study grew out of earlier work by the team of researchers, who had identified a new therapeutic target against diabetes type 2 focusing on an ultra rare monogenic disease, Alström syndrome.

They showed that adipose tissue abnormalities caused by loss of ALMS1 protein function induce a insulin resistance extremely severe associated with diabetes early-onset type 2 in individuals with this syndrome and found in animals that restoring the function of this protein in adipocytes only restored glycemic balance.

In this regard, he stated that “we took a closer look at ALMS1 and how it interacts with other proteins in adipocytes. In the absence of insulin, binds to another protein called PKC alpha. On the contrary, the activation of the insulin in the adipocyte it causes these two proteins to separate, resulting in glucose uptake. In patients with diabetes type 2, which are therefore resistant to insulinthis link between the two proteins is maintained and our idea was, logically, to design a peptide (ie PAWS) that would break the interaction between ALMS1 and PKC alpha, with a view to restoring signaling of the insulin in the dysfunctional adipocyte”.

Main results

The researcher indicated that using PAWS in the form of subcutaneous injections once a week into abdominal fat in diabetic mouse models, adipocytes that no longer had access to glucose were able to absorb it again and then metabolize it to synthesize and secrete lipids beneficial throughout the body, while at the same time absorbing lipids extremely toxic: non-esterified fatty acids.

The effects can be seen in animals, with a marked improvement in insulin resistanceas evidenced by a dose-effect reduction in the homeostatic model evaluation index by a factor of five after 1 month of treatment, and in other parameters and comorbidities, particularly improved.

In fact, the glucose tolerance test was significantly improved in diabetic animal models. In addition, hepatic steatosis and fibrosis they were greatly reduced in all diabetic animal models tested, including in one of the reference models for fatty liver disease, namely the Japanese STAM mouse model. Thus, PAWS reduced hepatic steatosis by 60% and fibrosis liver function by 40% after only one month of treatment at a dose of 2 mg/kg/week.

