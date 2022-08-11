Neither the 33 years of difference, nor the 6,000 kilometers of distance: this is how the love between Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva triumphed

Interview Daughter of a consul, businesswoman, former celebrity agent and close to the Royal House: this is the founder of the Starlite

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva will say "yes, I do" at the beginning of May

The great protagonist this year’s Starlite gala, which takes place in Marbella on Sunday, August 14, will be the American actor Richard Gere (72). But this time the star will not be him, because comes from consort, but his wife the Spanish Alejandra Silva, 39 years old, who went on stage to collect his solidarity award.

The Galician has been promoting for years, even before meeting Gere, initiatives for the disadvantaged, since in 2007, together with Karolina Kurkova, she promoted the Beautiful Life Foundation to serve women and children excludedin 2010 he participated in the African Initiative, a Real Madrid foundation, to integrate children without resources through sports and is currently a godmother and active member of the Rais Foundation that helps homeless people.

The XIII Starlite charity gala, which has become one of the marbell great summer quotes, This edition will be headed, as is tradition, by the actor Antonio Banderas and Sandra Garcia-Sanjuan. Driven by the top valeria mazzathe actor Ivan Sanchez Y Lujn Argelles be enlivened by musicians like Chucho Valds Y John Pea. In addition to Richard Gere’s wife, the solidarity of other celebrities such as Ana Obregn, who has just inaugurated the foundation of his son Aless Lequio, Andrea Bocelli, the model Carla Pereira or the soprano Ainhoa ​​Arteta. They are also expected to attend celebritiesWhat Paloma Cuevas, Victoria Federica Marichalar, Santiago Segura,Frank Rivera either Loles Len.

The Gere couple, along with their two children aged 3 and 2, will end up in marbella after spending a few days in Ibiza, where they have been seen sailing on the wonderful yacht they rented. In summers it is common to see them along the Spanish coasts, also last year they spent a few days in La Corua, the land of Alexandria, and were even seen in a restaurant in the town of Oleiros, where the actor tried to go unnoticed dressed in a hat.

The couple starred a very romantic love story because they met in 2014 in Positano, a beautiful Italian spot on the Almafinata coast, where Alejandra, daughter of businessman Ignacio Silva, a builder who was vice president of Real Madrid, ran a Boutique hotel of luxury, the Villa-Treville, former mansion of the filmmaker Franco Zefirelli. There Richard Gere stayed, surely not knowing that this stay was going to change his life, since both experienced a real crush.

Very much in line with the Buddhist philosophy professed by the actor, a great friend of the Dalai Lama, Alejandra revealed in 2015, when their romance came to light: “Our karma was attracted from the first moment we met. We have known each other for many lifetimes.” In fact neither the 33 years that take nor the 6,000 kilometers away that separated them cooled that feeling, since Alejandra settled a year after on the ranch in new york owned by the actor, with whom he married in May 2018. In February 2019 she came into the world the first child of their union, Alexander, and in April 2020 the second was born, another boy. Gere’s current wife had previously been married with a wealthy Canadian, from whose union their eldest son was born Alberto, in 2012.

For Richard Gere, one of the great sex symbols of cinema in the 1980s and 1990s, star of hits like officer and gentleman,Cotton Club either beautiful woman along with Julia Roberts, among many others, this is his third marriage. In 1991 he married the famous top model CindyCrawford, whom he divorced in 1995, and in 2002 with the actress CareyLowell, union from which his eldest son, Homer, was born and ended in divorce in 2013.

Gere seems to have found ultimate stability in Alejandra, with whom he lives in his New York ranch far from the madding crowd, and to whom he confesses so in love, as stated in the magazine Hello! after their wedding. “I am the happiest man in the universe. I am married to a beautiful, intelligent, funny woman, a great mother and committed. Also Spanish, from the land of kings and queens, Cervantes and Buuel, insuperable“.