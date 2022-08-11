Neither tacos and less drowned cakes: the diet of ‘Checo’ Pérez after his summer break in F1

On summer vacations, many people tend to break the diet to give way to those appetizers and delicious preparations that can be enjoyed, unfortunately this is not possible for the Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezwho contrary to what would be thought in his summer break in Formula 1 (F1), you have to take great care of your diet and thus stay in shape.

When the Formula 1 summer break, the teams keep their drivers fit and put in place strict eating regimens combined with exercise so they can return from their holidays in top condition. Such is the case of ‘Czech’ Perez that you have to abide by one strict diet.

Related news

Red Bull was in charge of imposing a strict diet to Pérez and all the pilots who compete in the F1so you should say goodbye to the tacos, drowned tortas, a good pozole and all those delicious preparations that come from the state that saw it born; Jalisco, Guadalajara.

The pilot from Guadalajara should limit himself to trying these classic preparations of Mexican cuisine and better eat healthier dishes, according to the diet imposed on him, since he has to stay in good physical condition for the end of the racing season.

Related news

Some sports sources indicate that in the ‘Great Circus’ it is customary for the drivers to maintain an ideal weight as well as a healthy one in order to get into their single-seaters and drive them without complications.

It is worth mentioning that when carrying out a career within the F1 and the sports world, it is normal that the famous Mexican has as main objective to take care of his health and try to eat a healthy diet where carbohydrates, fats or flours do not appear frequently within his diet.

So it will not be strange that between the strict ‘Czech’ dietfruits and vegetables will be one of the foods that should be consumed the most, where holidays for the pilots they are somewhat different and they cannot afford “the luxury” of enjoying many snacks.

Nevertheless, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez and the rest of the pilots of the Formula 1 are in the vacation period, better called as their summer breakso they will return to the competition until August 28.