“My dog ​​Denzel likes French fries”

Carlos Chamarro He studied art at the Eina school and mime and pantomime at the Theater Institute in the same city. In 2006 he made his television debut as a leading actor in ‘Camera Café’ where he played Julián Palacios. Role that he resumed in 2021 for the film adaptation of the series, directed by Ernest Seville and produced by Arturo Valls. ‘Mandibula afilada’, ‘To be or not to be’, ‘Burundanga’, are some of the plays with which he has achieved great success. Currently we can see him at the Lara theater in Madrid in the play El secreto and we eagerly await the return of the series ‘La que se avecina’, (Telecinco) in which Chamarro joins to play Esteban Guijarro.

—From the humor that characterizes him, Carlos Chamarro says that his dog Denzel looks like him. What do they have in common?

—They say that dogs look like their masters and I am a person of one meter seventy, equivalent in canine to a Pinscher like Denzel who is a very well-proportioned dog as a whole. laughs.

“Besides, they share a profession.

-Yes. Denzel has performed on an account that my wife and I (Yolanda Vega) have on Instagram. He is a very photographed dog and known by many people. His name is a tribute to actor Denzel Washington (@carloschamarro). He is happy, but we don’t know if he will continue this career because he really likes being at home, eating, sleeping, our company: contemplative life.

—With Denzel, did one of your dreams come true?

“Denzel is a sweetheart. We wanted a puppy that was small in size because due to our profession we travel a lot and that way we can take it with us. In addition, we move around Madrid on a motorcycle and he goes in his backpack, he has many kilometers in his body.

—Yolanda is pregnant and soon another member of the family will arrive. Have you told Denzel?

“He’s very pampered.” But they have explained to us what we have to do when the baby arrives so that Denzel accepts the little girl. I’m sure everything will be fine.

“Is there a secret in Denzel’s life?”

“He loves fries. In addition, it is the only thing that chews because any other food gobbles it up.

“Let’s talk about work.” He has an Instagram account with his wife (Yolanda Vega).

-Yes. A space for humorous interviews and it’s called @estanentrenosotros It’s a family account created by Yolanda. You will like it a lot.

—He has taken the stage with the play ‘El Secreto’ (Teatro Lara. Madrid)

—It’s a hilarious sitcom with a surprising ending and can be enjoyed at the Sala Cándido Lara until September 17 and then we’ll go to the Figaro theater. It is a work with many secrets and in which relationships are discussed. They are based on honesty, and above all on accompanying each other in the future, because for me it is the basis of relationships.

“Have you put this theory into practice?”

—My partner and I have met at a ‘late’ age and we have decided to accompany each other in a similar way. We have left things behind and we will walk together in the future with sincerity and wanting to accompany each other. That is why we have decided at our age to have a daughter.

—The legendary series ‘Camera Café’ made the leap to the big screen directed by Ernesto Sevilla and produced by Arturo Valls. How was the experience?

—’Camera Café’ is an almost cult series and then the movie was released where we all meet again and where we recall those years of prosperity and good humor.

“Who is Esteban Guijarro?”

—It’s my new character in the series ‘La que se avecina’. «The Guijarro Garmendias, a traditional family with values… and secrets Greta Garmendia (Laura Gómez Lacueva) is a model neighbor who combines her profession as a pharmacist with the facets of mother of a teenager and president of the community of owners, who manages with hand of iron and without any opposition… until Antonio Recio is released from prison. Unlike her husband, Esteban Guijarro (Carlos Chamarro), a tax inspector who shuns conflict, she is an armed woman with a hidden passion: video games.

—The predictions for the fall are not very encouraging. Will comic actors make our lives happy?

—We are going to serve society much more because between COVID, climate change… I look forward to autumn with a lot of humor, both in movies, series, and in theater. I’ve come to realize that laughing is one of the most important things there is. Going to the theater and making people laugh and laughing with my classmates and people telling you: what a good time I had, it makes us happy and joyful. I predict more humor, humor and humor in autumn.

Tips for your dog in summer



Protect it from the sun

Do not do physical activities in the hottest moments

Feed him when it’s cooler

Adapt your bed