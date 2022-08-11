Motorcyclists close roads to respond to ‘Fofo’ Márquez

Guadalajara Jalisco.- Through a video, it can be seen how a group of people on motorcycles prevent traffic on the Matute Remus bridge in Guadalajara, this in response to the video that went viral where an influencer blocked the way with luxury cars.

In the video you can see a group of people on motorcycles who make their cars sound while the young man who speaks It boasts of closing circulation every Friday.

“We came to answer our friend Fofo Márquez, since he says that nothing else he and his gentlemen can close the path of the ‘peripheral’. this is from every fridaynot just once a year, “said the young man.

It is worth mentioning that the Jalisco Road Police Station, before the motorcyclists’ response, issued a statement in which they responded about the behavior of the influencer, limiting itself to asking citizens to report this type of event.

They also ensured that carry out permanent operations against drag stripping. Both road closures have been questioned by users of social networks who mention the lack of action of the authorities since any citizen has the power to close the streets.

“If some irresponsible and unconscious youngsters can do this, what can organized crime do?” said a Twitter user.