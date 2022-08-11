Moody’s gives ‘vote of confidence’ to Mexico; changes perspective of the banking system to stable – El Financiero

The rating agency Moody’s modified this Wednesday the perspective of the Mexican banking system from negative to stable.

He commented that this is due to the fact that the financial fundamentals of the sector are solid, despite the weak economic growth.

The agency highlighted that the credit conditions of Mexican banks will benefit from the prudent management of the government’s monetary and fiscal policy.

He pointed out that well-diversified bank portfolios and strict risk policies will mitigate the pressure stemming from weak economic activity (with average GDP growth of 2 percent from 2022 to 2024).

He added that the profitability will benefit from the good access of the banks to the financing of basic deposits at low cost and from the continued loan growth that support net interest income, “helping to offset cost pressures from inflation.”

“Mexican banks finance their activities largely from deposits made by a well-diversified base of retail clients, which represent 60 percent of total liabilities as of June 2022,” Moody’s said.

In early July, the agency downgraded Mexico’s sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa1. In addition, it changed the outlook from negative to stable.

The rating agency argued that the decision is associated with economic and fiscal trends that, they foresee, will continue to diminish gradually, but persistently in the coming months.

“Moody’s expects that economic activity will continue to be affected by weak investment prospects and structural rigiditiesfactors that will prevent reversing the impact that the pandemic had on economic activity, leading to a persistent gap between the level of GDP projected for the coming years and that which would have occurred if the historical trend prior to the pandemic had been maintained ”, he expressed at the time.