Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato: Disney’s most iconic musical trio is celebrating its anniversary – Music

It seems like yesterday, when the artists Disney most famous on the planet made the leap to fame. Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez Y Demi lovato They are today, without a doubt, three of the most influential voices in the world and it was the American company itself that caused this inevitable ‘boom’. A true phenomenon with which they broke all records and now, 13 years after launching all three together one of his most iconic songs, continue to impress with their tremendous careers. At CADENA 100 we remember ‘Send It On’, the song with which they swept the Hermanos Jonas.

‘Send It On’, the song that changed the world

As they have shared from the official account of Pop Crave, a global music medium: “13 years ago today, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers they launched ‘Send It On’: eThe charity single went to international environmental associations and reached #20 on the Billboard Hot 100“And it is that, as the most faithful followers of Miley, Selena, Demi and the Jonas brothers (Nick, Joe and Kevin) have remembered: “They changed the world with this success”, “my childhood”, “they made history”, “it was iconic” or what “they saved the planet”. More than a decade ago, environmental awareness began to be more than evident and, as we say, music played a fundamental role.

After that, the three artists and the Jonas brothers continued their spectacular careers, both in music and on screen, and today, as we know, they are more present than ever. Each one with their respective careers, with their albums, tours and new projects, but always provoking the public that nostalgic feeling, of wanting to relive those years in which Disney gave us some of the most important voices on the international scene. One of the musical trios that hit the hardest, in addition to the Jonas, were Miley, Selena and Demi. And it is that, although the good or bad relationship they had years later has been questioned many times despite the great friendship that united them, what they have left us have been life lessons and overcoming. We rescue some of them, which we have already told you about here, in CADENA 100: Miley’s harsh childhood, Selena’s vindictive message and the past, which we all also know, of Demi Lovato.

The rough childhood of Miley Cyrus

As she herself recounted, in a recent interview shared by a TikTok user (@fridarayy): “When I was 12, I didn’t go to sleepovers because I had to work the next day. That’s not normal…” Words that have made the followers of the artist reflect, many without being aware that the successful and luxurious life of a star like Miley Cyrus It has been a path of many lights, but also shadows. A life that, of course, she chose and no one forced her to become the talent that she has been and continues to be. Although sometimes fulfilling a dream means paying a high price, sacrificing important moments. Of course, it seems that by taking stock she has compensated all that effort.

Selena Gomez’s most vindictive message

Selena Gomez She has said enough to the stereotypes that have been harassing her for years from the media or the ‘haters’ of her social networks who call her ‘fat’ since she does not look as extremely thin as in previous years. And it is that Selena in her latest Instagram post, speak loud and clear about how she no longer intends to hide her belly on the beach just to simulate a more normatively accepted weight or figure. “I’m not going to put it in. The real bellies are back”she says proud of herself. Brave, assertive and fearless to show their feelings, just like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato’s story of overcoming

the letters of Demi lovato, as we well know, have always had a story behind them. And it is that the artist has never hesitated to open up to undress emotionally for her followers, talking about the deepest fears that she has had. “Depression and mental illness are part of my history”came to recognize and sentenced that “for many years, mental problems have been considered a source of shame. I myself have felt ashamed, I was taught to be ashamed. All this is caused by ignorance”. Always giving visibility to mental health and gaining the support of millions of fans around the planet.