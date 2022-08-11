Microwave Dinner: Cheesy Potato Pie, Here’s How You Can Make It

A microwave dinner It is one of the best options to prepare something quickly without having to spend hours cooking and enjoy something very tasty at this meal time. For this reason, today we bring you the recipe to enjoy an exquisite cheese potato cake from the comfort of this essential appliance.

A cheese potato cake It is one of the many preparations that can be made in microwavebut this one in particular, is very delicious and with a few ingredients you can have it ready, sharing a dish that you can complement with a portion of rice or beans.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker