Microwave Dinner: Cheesy Potato Pie, Here’s How You Can Make It

A microwave dinner It is one of the best options to prepare something quickly without having to spend hours cooking and enjoy something very tasty at this meal time. For this reason, today we bring you the recipe to enjoy an exquisite cheese potato cake from the comfort of this essential appliance.

A cheese potato cake It is one of the many preparations that can be made in microwavebut this one in particular, is very delicious and with a few ingredients you can have it ready, sharing a dish that you can complement with a portion of rice or beans.

With the following recipe in microwave you can enjoy a Dinner without complicating yourself in the kitchen and having a delicious cheese potato cake in minutes, an almost immediate option that you can replicate when you don’t really have much time available to get very creative. This is the list of ingredients and step by step that you must execute to enjoy it.

Ingredients:

4 potatoes medium

medium 1 onion cut in julienne

100 grams of cheese to gratin

to gratin 1 egg

100 ml of liquid cream

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Wash and peel the potatoes, cut into thin slices and reserve.

With the help of a few rods, mix the egg with the liquid cream and salt and pepper a little, reserve.

Grease a mold suitable for microwave with a little olive oil, place a layer of potatoes until the surface is covered, season with salt and ground black pepper to taste and place a little chopped onion on top. Repeat this step to form two layers.

When you have all the potatoes placed, add the cream and egg mixture on top. Finish with grated gratin cheese on top.

kitchen in the microwave at maximum power for 10 minutes, prick with a knife to check doneness. Remember that the exact time depends on your microwaveit may take 5 more minutes to be fully ready, so schedule a bit more.

Serve hot in the company of your favorite complement such as rice, a fresh salad or refried beans, enjoy a delicious cheese potato cakeBon Appetite!.