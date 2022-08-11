Microsoft responds harshly to Sony and leaves its antitrust argument on the ground

Let’s recap a bit for those of you who are new. Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has yet to materialize. There was still time for the different actors in the industry affected by it to present their arguments to stop said acquisition. Sony has been the only one that has opposed the purchase with thick arguments and some that, I feel the expression, left them ridiculous.

And it is that we were able to read phrases by Sony that basically came to say that they were not qualified to make a shooter like Call of Duty or that there was a risk of anti-competitive practices… You can read everything in this entry.

Microsoft plays Sony’s malpractice card

The allegations were made before the competition agency, and it was up to Microsoft to respond to such gross accusations by the Japanese. In the official document there is a good text to read, but the sentence that sentences Sony makes it clear that their arguments are meaningless.

First of all, because Sony benefits from a practice that could also be considered anti-competitive, exclusives on its systems. Furthermore, Microsoft claims that all this movement is due to fear of Sony and his inability and desire to react. Here is the text we are referring to.

Sony’s concern about the possible exclusivity of Activision content is inconsistent, to say the least. In fact, it must be taken into account that exclusivity strategies are at the heart of the policy carried out by Sony to strengthen its presence in the video game sector and that, thanks also to these strategies, Sony is currently the leader in the distribution of digital games. His accusation once again reveals the fear of an innovative business model that offers quality content at low cost to players, a model that threatens his leadership forged by exclusivity agreements signed over the years and focused on his platforms.

Sony tries to stop Xbox Game Pass

The following text also makes it clear that this is just a sony tantrumand that instead of moving towards an enriching model, they only want to stop it.

Microsoft’s ability to further expand Game Pass has been hampered by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth. Sony pays for ‘blocking rights’ that prevent developers from signing other agreements to add their titles to the catalog of competing services such as, in fact, Xbox Game Pass.

Will this stop Sony’s attempts to stop Microsoft? I doubt it, after all this movement is a symptom of the inability and inaction of Jim Ryan and his team to build something that can rival the future of Xbox.