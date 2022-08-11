Michael Mann planned biography of James Dean with Leonardo DiCaprio

James Dean is one of the most important figures for Hollywood. His physique, his voice, his movements in front of the camera, his gaze, his rebellious status and his unexpected death at such a young age made him an absolute legend. As the industry is so obsessed with his own mainstays, this actor’s life has always caused a lot of interest to make other biopics. Several actors have taken the risk of playing him, but there are some who were left with the possibility, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, who was about to star in his story under the direction of Michael Mann.

Keep reading: Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese prepare new film about famous shipwreck case

Leonardo Dicaprio It has a privileged place in Hollywood. The actor and producer can take as long as he wants to choose his own roles and he is no longer under pressure from other companies and their respective interests. This has allowed him to explore various facets that have also led him to obtain a place of great importance in the history of cinema. But this did not happen overnight. DiCaprio started acting at a young age and from his awkward beginnings as a supporting actor he managed to stand out in one way or another. Eventually, adolescence arrived and with it a new status as a teen idol that drove an entire generation crazy.

For many years it was unfairly said that he was not a very good actor, but that he was where he was thanks to his attractiveness. The truth is that titles like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? – 89%, The Basketball Diaries- 46% and Eclipse In The Heart – 25% prove the opposite and are proof of the ambition that he always had and motivated him to take advantage of every opportunity. However, as happens even in the best scenarios, DiCaprio didn’t always get the roles he wanted and also missed out on some career-changing opportunities for him long before then.

Michael Manndirector known for Fire against Fire – 86%, The Last of the Mohicans – 94% and Ali – 67%, revealed in a recent interview with dead line who worked for years on a film about the life of james dean. The process was exhausting because the director and screenwriter was very interested in telling Dean’s private life, but he couldn’t find the perfect actor who could offer the same physique and presence that was so particular to him when he stood in front of the camera. Things got even more complicated when Mann found Leonardo Dicaprio.

You may also like: Elvis: Austin Butler Discusses Leonardo DiCaprio’s Advice About Working With Baz Luhrmann

As the director explains, DiCaprio was simply perfect for the role, but he was also very young and that changed his plans:

That was so rare for James Dean. It’s like, “Who the hell could play James Dean?” And I found a young man who could play James Dean, but he was too young. He was Leo. We did a camera test that was really amazing. I think he was 19 years old at the time.

From one angle, it was totally him. I mean, it was brilliant. He would turn his face in one direction and we would have a vision of James Dean, and then he would turn his face in another direction and no, he was a little boy.

Finding no better man, Mann decided to drop the Dean biography even though the script was excellent and very promising.

Leonardo Dicaprio kept working and a few years later found a big boost with Romeo + Juliet – 72%, and full recognition with Titanic – 88%. For its part, Michael Mann changed action movies forever with Fire against fire of which he wants to make a prequel and a sequel. Although DiCaprio never managed to bring to life james deanhis story has been taken to the cinema and television on several occasions with actors such as James Franco, Casper Van Dien and Dane DeHaan.

don’t leave without reading: Keanu Reeves will star in his first series produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio