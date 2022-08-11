Mexican fans claim FIFA for putting ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in Qatar 2022

The Mexican fans recalled that ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has not been called up by the Mexican National Team since 2019, due to differences with Gerardo Martino

The Mexican fans attacked in social networks against FIFAas dozens of fans demanded that the international organization put Javier ‘ Chicharito ‘ Hernandez as one of the referents of the Mexican team Facing the world cup qatar 2 022.

‘Chicharito‘ was nominated by the official account of the FIFA World Cup to be the reference in the box attack Gerardo Martino in the World Cup.

“He is the top scorer in Mexico in the FIFA World Cups. Will you keep increasing your account in qatar?”, they wrote on the official Twitter account, so the fans were angry when they remembered that Hernández will not be part of the Tricolor that disputes the World Cup.

The negative comments were immediate and fans expressed that “Chicharito” is banned from the Mexican team.

‘Chicharito’, an element deleted by Martino on his way to Qatar. imago7

“Somebody tell FIFA that in Mexico they have unfortunately banned Chicharito and they don’t want to take him,” wrote one of the users by the name of Jorge Rodríguez.

“Nope. For details that the player did, the FMF He says no and he will no longer be able to wear the Mexican national team jersey, said Karolina Guzper.

“Until the FIFA knows he must go,” user @Angelstradlin wrote.

“Hahahaha, the FIFA making pressure. They know that he will not go to the World Cup, right? ”, limited the user @doaahz_.

Daniel Mendoza captured: “I don’t think so, the team has erased it, and well, well,” he wrote in response to the FIFA.

Since 2019, the year in which Gerardo Martino took the helm of Mexican teamthe striker who plays for the LA Galaxy is not called up, despite the fact that there have been talks between both parties.

From the Mexican Soccer Federation They have said that the striker is not banned, but so far no reason has been given why the element has not been taken into account, rather it is the decision of the helmsman each call.