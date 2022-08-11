Marvel studios signs the first transgender actor for the MCU

Marvel has reported the hiring of the first transgender and non-binary actor for its new Disney + series, IronHeart

Deadline has broken the news that actor Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers, Wentworth) has joined the cast of the Disney+ series, ironheart, in a key role. Although the details about his role are kept secret, like everything in any Marvel Studios production.

iron heart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams. Set Featured Image A genius inventor and creator of the most advanced armor since Iron Man. The previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich and Shea Couleé. .

The incorporation of Zoe Terakes, a transgender and non-binary actor, is a sign of Marvel’s commitment to having a more diverse representation of all groups, ethnicities and religions in the MCU in its production.

This is how the actor expressed his enthusiasm after the announcement of his signing by Marvel Studios was published:

unbelievably stoked. this one’s for the trans guys n girls n theys 🫀🫀🫀🫀 so much love. @marvelstudios pic.twitter.com/cJZXLHbYG7 — Zoe Terakes (@zoeterakes) August 11, 2022

Marvel Studios introduced its first LGBTQ+ superhero, in The Eternals, with the appearance of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and the first deaf superhero Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). Also in the latest installment of the sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the introduction of Xochitl Gomez’s Latina superhero America Chavez.

Marvel Studios recently told the story of the Pakistani-American superhero, Ms Marvel. Portrayed by Iman Vellani, who will also appear in the filmThe Marvel’s alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

Terakes is the second addition to Ironheart from an actor who is also non-binary, as the signing of Shea Coulé was announced last week.

Terakes recently played glory in the David E. Kelley series, Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu alongside fellow Australian Nicole Kidman, among others.