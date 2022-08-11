Mandy Moore released garment from “The Princess Diaries 3”

The singer and actress Mandy Moore spoke with absolute honesty about her participation in the movie “The Princess Diaries 3”. The rumor that she has been rolling for a long time was stopped by the interpreter of songs like «Candy«, who showed off as the protagonist of the series «This is Us».

Although she said she would love to be a part of the film, the 38-year-old businesswoman also told Drew Barrymore on her show that “she would be ready to reprise her role in the next film,” but that so far there is nothing on the table. . AND! News shared part of these comments through videos posted on her Instagram stories.

Moore also recalled that in the first film released by Disney in 2001, she played the role of the antagonist (Lana Thomas) of Anne Hathaway (Mia Thermopolis). After doubting if it would be possible for her villain to return, to Barrymore’s question, Mandy said that she would only do it after turning 180 degrees, which would be the most logical. She “she has changed her life and she and Mia have become very good friends.”

The “Chasing Liberty” star assured that the “rumors are in the spirit of the times” but bluntly blurted out: “I have no idea.” The film adaptation was based on the popular book by Meg Cabot.

all against

In 2004, a sequel titled “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” was released in which Mandy Moore had no participation.

The film also had the participation of the acclaimed actress Julie Andrews who spoke about the matter months ago. It would no longer make sense for her to do it after the death of director Garry Marshall. As you may remember, he was behind the lens in the first two.

Andrews also told The Hollywood Reporter that he would not be joining the cast. “He’s too far gone now to go back to that,” she claimed. “It’s lovely to imagine but I don’t see it possible.”

A few years ago, in 2019, actress Anne Hathaway confirmed that there was “a script” for the film. But will this be enough to bring her back? She will dawn and we will see…