Man enters Selena Gomez’s house at dawn

Just weeks after a man set fire to a mattress with his name on it, Selena Gomez is again invaded by strangers. Fortunately, the actress was a long way from home when she was stalked by stalkers at his home in Los Angeles.

The musical and film star suffered a new fact of vandalism in your home, when a man entered in the wee hours of the morning. As reported by TMZ, the 29-year-old artist’s security found the subject around 1 am

While her house was invaded by strangers, the actress he was in paris to promote her new beauty line.

The intrusion comes shortly after a different suspect allegedly set a mattress on fire outside the same property. On that occasion, media reported, the person wrote the star’s name in what appeared to be blood before setting it on fire.

That guy was also taken into police custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. Fortunately, Selena was also not home during that incident.

Selena announces her return to music

Her trip to Paris gives us the idea that the artist dedicates a large part of her time to her beauty line, RareBeauty. Although after the successful premiere of the second season of Only Murders in the Building, the artist has more time to return to old loves.

Thus, it was through TikTok that the former Disney girl announced that she would soon return to music. The Rare Beauty founder recently hinted at new music when she filmed herself in a recording booth.

The artist made a brief appearance in a recording studio, although her tempting clip did not include music or sound, so we must wait for further clues.

Selena’s last major release was last year’s Spanish EP Revelation. So far, the artist has only anticipated this small hint, although she has not given any statements about what will be behind her new music.

