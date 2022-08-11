Maluma has a new baby! Launches from NY its brand of mezcal produced in Oaxaca

Maluma is another famous person who decides to venture into the business world through mescal from oaxaca.

This Wednesday the Colombian announced from the top of a skyscraper of New York the launch of the mezcal Backlightingof which he is an investor.

The crystalline mezcal of the brand Maluma It is espadin agavethe most cultivated in Oaxaca, an entity that is the leader in the production of the drink at the national level.

In the promotional video, the artist acknowledges Oaxaca, a place he remembers for its people and where Contraluz mezcal is born.

“I feel at home, Don Fernando is still there, in the same place (…) that time in Oaxaca, how I miss this place,” he says.

“I present to you my new son #Contraluz @mezcalcontraluz, a months-long job that today we can present to the whole world with pride and emotion,” he wrote on his social networks.

Maluma assures that this is the first crystalline mezcal that goes on the market, despite the fact that traditionally in Oaxaca there are young mezcals that have these characteristics.

“Owning and image of it leads me to think that nothing is impossible in this life. It is the beginning of a new stage and I hope that you are my accomplices”, he mentioned.

The Colombian describes that the name “Backlight” somehow expresses who he claims to be “behind the scenes”: “A dreamer who gets up every day to bring his family forward,” he said during the press conference, according to the agency. EFE.

Celebrities interested in the Mexican beverage industry

The television icon for the series Malcolm in the middle and Breaking Bad, Bryan Craston is one of the celebrities who was also conquered by the mescal from oaxaca.

Along with his partner, Aaron Paulthe actor launched the mezcal Two menwhich is produced in Tlacolula de Matamoros, Oaxaca.

Cranston’s investment was recognized by the governor alexander muratwho accompanied him on some of his visits to the entity where his drink is produced.

Actor Luis Gerardo Méndez also makes his own mezcal called Ojo de Tigre, which is the result of mixing agave espadín and tobalá, originally from Oaxaca and Puebla.

Another celebrity who has been interested in joining the Mexican beverage business is Kendall Jenner, of the famous clan of the Kardashian. She launched her own tequila line in 2021.

In Mexico, the actress Kate of the Castle heads the production of Tequila Honor and the deceased Jenni Rivera had their tequila called La Gran Señora.

Likewise, characters such as the American singer Nick Jonasthe Puerto Rican daddy yankeethe basketball player Michael Jordan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the actor George Clooney.