Maluma follows in the footsteps of Luisito Comunica and launches his mezcal

Inkwood Research dimensioned in a study how much agave derivatives such as tequila were consumed worldwide.

The Tequila Regulatory Council ensures that beverages derived from agave, such as tequila, registered their highest production figure in 2021 since the 1990s.

With a price close to one thousand pesos for 700 milliliters, Maluma’s mezcal joins offers such as Gran Malo by Luisito Comunica.

Maluma is one of the latest personalities to enter the agave market and joins Luisito Comunica and Kendall Jenner, influencers that have entered the spirits market.

The agave market has a potential of more than 15 billion dollars for this one 2023 and the figure is part of a research that Inkwood Research drove in october 2021. The figure focuses on North America, which by that year will be more than $9 billion.

The expectation is high in the North American market for the consumption of tequila, thus revealing the fascination that exists among the great personalities to launch products inspired by this segment.

Within Mexico, the amount that has been drawn around tequila warns that it has a production muscle for this beverage of 527 million liters during 2021which according to estimates from the Tequila Regulatory Council, has been the greatest year of production, since the projected history of this amount had not been recorded since nineteen ninety fivewhen counted in 104 million liters the production.

With more players in the launch of tequilas and mezcals, it makes perfect sense that the level of tequila production in Mexico is at record figures, due to the demand for the manufacture of new brands that is being made.

Maluma as Luisito Comunica

While the agave industry has staggering figures on tequila, showing the great demand for the product, the mezcal that is marketed in places like Oaxaca as a key to its manufacture, is now sold in bottles with the Malacruz label, the new brand that Maluma presented and emulates great personalities like Luisito Comunica, who has started a business in this market.

The presentation of the drink to its 28 years oldallows the singer to enter a segment as co-owner of the drink that is produced in Tlacolula, Oaxaca, a state that he had already visited in 2021 and that now we know the meaning of his journey.

In Maluma’s about his drink, he made use of his Instagram account and an activation in New York City, where he launched the product and the action with the singer is not free, he was encouraged to take the official announcement of his drink to the country where the demand for alcoholic beverages from agave is one of the highest in the world, as shown by a projection of InkwoodResearch.

As part of the presentation of his new drink, the singer revealed part of his entrepreneurial profile and how he has diversified his investments not only in a drink, but also with a production house, where he films his songs; a clothing brand, a horse farm and a perfume brand.

The mezcal is priced at 929 pesos in its 700-milliliter presentation and its product description highlights being a crystalline distillate, obtained in a 100 percent in an artisanal way, thanks to the maturation process (where it rested for six months in oak barrels and activated carbon filtering) and filtration in small batches, which give a drink with notes of green agave, citrus, vanilla and dried fruit, with a finish of cooked agaves; smooth entry, developing notes of cooked agave, vanilla and cocoa; sweet taste and long permanence.

Seeing more and more celebrities promote the sale of their own beverage brands through their influence on networks seems to consolidate entrepreneurship for these personalities, who take advantage of the spirits market, where the consumption of agave derivatives is important, so launching beverage-inspired brands makes sense. The challenge is to ensure that the product wins over the consumer, to the point of becoming a Big Bad, part of the expense for the pantry carried out by the Mexican consumer.

Now read: