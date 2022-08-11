Lucero reacts to the possibility of returning to Mijares after years of separation, in the style of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

In the midst of the success they have achieved with their tour “Until we were done”, Manuel Mijares Y Lucero responded to questions about the possibility of giving love a new chance; just as JLo and Ben Affleck did after 20 years apart. Here we tell you what they said!

Despite the back and forth that surrounded their marriage in the 1990s, celebrities have been able to turn the situation around and strengthen a friendship that has led them to step on some of the most important stages in Mexico to perform their greatest hits.

This great camaraderie that characterizes them has made their fans not lose hope of seeing them together again in love. For this reason, in a recent interview with the program “Despierta América” ​​they were asked if there was a possibility that they would be a couple again.

“It’s just look, That thing about remarrying and coming back, and coming back again, is no longer used. Only JLo because she is special, but we are not“, answered Lucero forcefully, thus putting an end to the expectations of the public.

“Throughout all this time we have realized that we are doing very well singing together and now. In other words, we sing and that’s it, each one for his saint, and so very happy, ”added the so-called ‘Bride of America’.

For his part, Manuel Mijares explained that his closeness has always had the well-being of his children as its purpose: “Apart from each one for his saint we live 20 meters away, and so that from the beginning was very comfortable for the kids“.

“There is nothing that you have 15 days, it’s up to me until the next fortnight, and above all because of the type of work we have,” the singer-songwriter concluded.

