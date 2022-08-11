Love and Thunder has been banned in Malaysia for LGBTQ + themes and characters

Thor: Love and Thunder has been banned by the Malaysian government for featuring LGBTQ + themes and characters.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was reported by Varietythe government of the Malaysia confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder it will not be released in local cinemas for presence of LGBTQ + themes and characters. The report added that on Wednesday a Malaysian minister said the government would commit to “limit gay culture” in the country.

Also, it appears that it is Thor: Love and Thunder than the movie Pixar Lightyear – The true story of Buzz have been subjected to the evaluation of the censorship body of the country, the Movie Censorship Board. According to Variety, the LPF would have asked the Disney to censor or cut the offending scenes but the studio would have refused to edit the films, sacrificing rather Malaysian theatrical release.

“There was a movie recently that didn’t pass censorship, namely the new Thor movie.”Declared the Deputy Minister of Multimedia Communications Zahidi Zainul. “[Il film] it touches on issues related to the LGBT community but we realize that there are many films with elements of this type that escape censorship.“Zainul accused films dealing with LGBTQ + issues of having become”more subtle in their methods“Renewing its appeal to”public surveillance.“