Leonardo DiCaprio was almost James Dean in a movie directed by Michael Mann

“It was very strange what happened with the tape about James DeanMann said. “It was a brilliant script. And then who the hell could play James Dean? And I found a guy who could play James Dean, but he was too young. He was Leo. We did a camera test which is quite amazing. I think he must have been 19 at the time.”

“And from one angle, he totally had it with him,” he continued. “I mean, it’s genius. He’d turn his face one way and we’d see a vision of James Dean, and then he’d turn his face the other way and no, he’s a little boy.. Respectfully, it was what made me abandon the biography of James Dean.”

DiCaprio was regarded for his baby-faced good looks early in his career, a boyish charm that lent itself naturally to titles like Romeo + Juliet Y titanica. It should be remembered that james dean I was only 24 years old when he died after making three movies.

It is surprising that Mann has not returned to the idea of ​​​​the biopic after Heat when DiCaprio had aged a bit more, or cast another actor.

Since then, Dean’s short life has been chronicled on screen, mostly by James Franco in a 2001 TV movie and for Dane DeHaan in Life from 2015.