Leonardo DiCaprio: This is the controversial movie scene in which his hand is actually cut

It is no secret to anyone that one of the most recognized actors worldwide is Leonardo Dicaprio, who has an applauded acting ability, which he has shown throughout his career, as he has worked with the most important directors in the film industry, with whom he has worked and has given great performances.

Through the platform of series and movies, Netflixhas a wide range of tapes that Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in, which is best known for being in film projects of various film genres, such as horror, comedy, action, adventure, romance, and even horror that, without a doubt, In each of them he does a wonderful job.

However, now a movie has attracted attention on this streaming platform where it appears Leonardo Dicaprio, who in a scene from a controversial movie cuts his hand in real life.

Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Django Unchained”

DiCaprio’s scene where he actually cuts off his hand

On more than one occasion it has been confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of those actors who live stage performance in a real way and under this scenario it is easy to understand how the actor gave himself up to risking his physical integrity during the filming of “Django Unchained”, the great film Quentin Tarantino.

The actor who brought the character of “Jack” to life on the Titanic had to hit a glass for one of the film’s scenes, the heartless character of DiCaprio, that is. Calvin Candy, was at the table with our protagonists. That scene increased its intensity when in one part he had to hit it with his fist, this is when the actor began to bleed from his hand, but just when the shot was about to be cut due to indications from the production to check the actor’s state of health, they realized that Leonardo Dicaprio I kept playing like it was nothing.

Below we show you this iconic scene that has been marked in the history of cinema because it is one of the few times in which an actor agrees to injure voluntarily to achieve a scene.

