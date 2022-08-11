Leonardo DiCaprio saves his dogs on a frozen lake

Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, revealed an anecdote with his two dogs, Jack and Jill, in an episode of ‘Around the Table’ interviews by ‘Entertainment Weekly’. The actor had to rescue his pets, a Siberian husky, who “fell into a frozen lake.” “And then I got involved,” DiCaprio revealed. “I live in California, I didn’t really know what to do with a lake like that,” he added.

The event occurred while filming the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” in which he stars alongside Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill, one of the new streaming platform bets.

One of his companions, Jennifer Lawrence, helped the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ to explain the moment, which in a way was reminiscent of the popular movie: «One of the dogs fell and he jumped into the frozen lake to save it. As soon as he pushed one dog out of the pond, the other jumped in,” the actress explained.

“Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we were all in the frozen lake together,” DiCaprio continued. The Oscar-winning actor joked that his dogs “didn’t understand the concept of a frozen lake.”

Dicaprio and his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, rescued the Huskies together in 2020. They also share a third Husky named Sally. Both are animal lovers and defenders and encourage adoption from their social networks.

The rest of the cast joked about the behavior of the actor’s dogs. The film’s director, Adam McKay, called them “tornadoes,” and Jonah Hill said, “They thrive on chaos.” McKay also told DiCaprio, “Jonah sends me pictures of your wrecked couch.”