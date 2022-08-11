Leonardo Dicaprio he’s an Oscar winner, he’s appeared in some of the biggest blockbuster movies in history (yes, Titanic) and he’s one of those actors that everyone wants to work with, and with that it stands to reason that his bank account has a lot of zeros and you could buy anything you want.

But DiCaprio He is a man of simple tastes and we can see that in his collection of sneakers, made up of basic and classic models that are not exactly expensive and that he uses over and over again with all kinds of outfits (because you have to be sustainable and buy clothes and tennis in excess is not the way).

the actor of Romeo + Juliet has been a style icon since the 90s, and over the years it has matured and changed to show that when it comes to dressing well, age doesn’t have to be an issue, you just have to make some adjustments .

He no longer dresses like that teenager who conquered Hollywood with roles like Jim Carroll or Arnie Grape, but he is still a fan of tennis and has a very accessible collection that you definitely need in your life.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his cheap sneakers that you need at 40+

Converse Chuck Taylor

This is a bit of a cheat, because it is about sneakers that Leonardo Dicaprio used when he was very young, when he appeared in the movie The Basketball Diaries (for which it should have won an Oscar, but it was too soon), but they are shoes that men of any age can wear.

Converse high tops have been popular for years and that’s because they’re so versatile, plus you can find them in different colors to match. The advantage of the classics in black and white is that they look good with jeans, but also with suits, and they will look sophisticated if you combine them correctly.

Nike Cortez