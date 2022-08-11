Left-handed actresses who have made film history

Since 1976 lefties also have their International Day. It is celebrated every August 13. A commemoration with which all those who use the left hand more profusely than the right, reveal some daily difficulties and their possible solutions. Questions that they face with ingenuity, a lot of creativity and showing that living together on the left has its advantages.

Although it is very difficult to establish exact data, it is estimated that at least one in ten people in the world is left-handed. A quality that numerous artists display, for example. left-handed women who openly admit that using their left hand for everything has served them well in their professions.

There are doubts that Marilyn Monroe was left-handed

Although there is no official confirmation, it is believed that Marilyn Monroe she was left-handed Or at least she used her left hand as freely as her right. The doubts come because there is graphic evidence that shows that the actress signed autographs with her right hand. Although to put on makeup she used both hands. One more element of genius in an eternal artist who passed away at just 36 years old.

His life changed forever after meeting the photographer David Conover in late 1944. He convinced her to pose as a model for photographs that were sent to American soldiers on the front lines of World War II. Nine years later she was an established Hollywood artist. Marilyn Monroe died on August 4, 1962 officially from an overdose of barbiturates.

Nicole Kidman is another of the left-handed actresses who have succeeded in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman, who turned 54 last June, is also left-handed. She has been in the world of cinema since 1983 when she debuted at the age of 16 in an Australian television series. A decade, the eighties, where she was getting fame as an actress in various roles, until in 1990 she surprised everyone with her role in Thunder days next to the one who would later be her husband, Tom Cruise.

They were married on Christmas Eve of that same year. She was divorced in February 2001. She has been married since 2006 with Keith Urban. Kidman won the Oscar for Best Actress for playing the writer Virginia Woolf in drama The Hours (2002).

Jennifer Lawrence has a lot of career left

Jennifer Lawrence It’s his birthday in just a few days. Specifically on August 15, when the actress from Kentucky will be 32 years old. Lawrence she is also left-handed. Its beginnings, like Kidman, were in television series. She until she carved out a niche for herself as an actress in independent film. her role in Winter’s Bone It earned him his first Oscar nomination.

At just 20 years old, she became the youngest actress in history to compete for an Academy Award. Something she would get just two years after her for her role in The good side of things.

Julia Roberts is also another of the left-handed actresses in Hollywood

Like Lawrence, Julia Roberts she also has an Oscar and is left-handed. Next October the Georgian actress will be 55 years old. Her film production is among the most successful in recent decades. So much so, that she began the 21st century, being considered the highest paid actress. for starring in the movie Erin Brockovichwith which he won his only Oscar, earned twenty million dollars.

It is estimated that his fortune, after starring in films such as steel magnolias, beautiful woman, The Pelican Report, My best friend’s Wedding, Ocean’s Eleven either Notting Hill around 170 million dollars.

Angelina Jolie combines the cinema with her solidarity work

Angelina Jolie she also joins the club of left-handed actresses who have made film history. The Californian turned 47 years old last June. Of this short cast of left-handed actresses, she is the only one who has an Oscar for her humanitarian work. She received it in 2013. She also owns another one to the Best Supporting Actress by Interrupted innocence. also has three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Since 2003, he has carried out relevant humanitarian work as Goodwill Ambassador of UNHCR. It is estimated that she has been representing this UN branch in more than forty places on the planet, denouncing violent acts against women in different armed conflicts.