Leaked post-credits scene of Black Adam and his connection to the rest of the DC Universe

MADRID, 11 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson as the protagonist, is not only one of the most anticipated films by fans, it is also one of the great bets of Warner Bros. Discovery to promote the DCEU on the big screen. And before its premiere on October 21, its post-credits scene has already been leaked, revealing what his connection to the rest of the DC Universe is.

Under the mandate of David Zaslav, the current CEO of the studio, the DCEU has been rebooted. And it has done so as part of a new strategy that aims to imitate the model used by Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios and that has begun with the overwhelming Batgirl cancellation.

However, the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with whom Johnson has already shot Jungle Cruise, and which will mean the Actor’s debut within the DC Cinematic Universe, go ahead with its theatrical release.

In fact, despite the fact that expectations for the film are high and Zaslav has all his trust in it, It has been subject to making some changes in its assembly. And that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, includes a new sequence at the end of the credits that was shown during one of the test passes that the study carried out last June.

Although the details of what happens in this additional footage have not been specified, what is known is that It will be the one that places Johnson’s antihero in his corresponding place within the DCEU. Of course, there are not a few who point out that could be related to the ruthless and ruthless Amanda Waller.





And it is that, after his appearance in the sequel-reboot of James Gunn’s Suicide Squadin addition to his brief participation in the El Pacificador series, the character will be present in Black Adam and, again, played by Viola Davis.

“Nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world”, reads the official synopsis of the film in which There will also be the group of superheroes known as the Justice Society of America.

In addition to the already mentioned Dwayne Johnsonthe film will feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as the heroine Cyclone and Marwan Kenzari as the villain known as Sabbac.