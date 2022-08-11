Law and Order would transmit case inspired by Johnny Depp VS Heard | sets

Liliana Carmona

Season #24 will begin broadcasting in late 2022 in the United States

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ will premiere its season #24 at the end of the year and usually uses real life cases to base some of its episodes, so one of the new ones could resume the famous trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The ET Canada portal shared some images where Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears escorting the character played by Golden Telles out of a court with a divided crowd, with signs that say ‘Team Austin’ and ‘We are with you Austin’, as well as ‘Team Kelsey’.

The posters are a clear reference to the defamation trial of Depp VS Heard, since at the exit of the courts in Virginia there were fans of the actor with posters showing their support.

At the moment we can only wait to find out if the famous case will be taken up by ‘Law and Order: SVU’ of the new season, which will have David Graziano as showrunner, replacing Warren Leight who worked on cycle 23.

What’s next in the ‘Law & Order’ universe?

Starting in 1999 as a spin-off of ‘Law & Order’, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ it has presented 517 episodes in 23 seasons.

This year there will be a crossover between the three current programs in the franchise with ‘Special Victims Unit’. Law & Order: Organized Crime and the recently renewed original series are teaming up for fall premieres beginning Thursday, September 22 in the US.