Lamar Odom will not lose his connection with Khloé Kardashian

Could Lamar Odom hope that the time for forgiveness has come? Well, it looks like he could potentially strengthen the possibility of a meeting with Khloé Kardashian, as he was spotted on August 8 hunting for a house very close to her property. Odom was photographed visiting a $ 7 million Hidden Hills home, according to the Daily Mail, which happens to be the same gated community where Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, had lavish mansions built side by side.

So, did Odom purposely think the property was closer to the Kardashian? Not so fast, he says. The paparazzi joined him outside and asked if he was aware that his ex lived nearby, to which Odom claimed he had, in his words, “no idea” and the whole thing was just a big coinkydink. Dad then took it a step further by asking his thoughts on what Kardashian should call his new baby, to which Odom joked: “If his name isn’t Lamar.”

While we’ll have to wait and see what makes her nosy ex in her area, we know what she thought of her public pleas to get her back. Kardashian reacted to the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May, saying, “I think it’s so sweet that he says such nice things about me. And not to be, like, arrogant, but I don’t expect him not to make him say something nice about me. “