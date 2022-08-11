Lamar Odom saw hunting indoors in the former Khloé Kardashian’s gated community

Ads

Is Lamar Odom Throwing a Kanye?

The former Laker was recently spotted looking for a new home in Los Angeles, choosing to visit a property in Hidden Hills, the same neighborhood where ex-wife Khloé Kardashian currently resides.

Odom may be looking to become a neighbor with his ex-wife. @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Odom, 42, was spotted Monday afternoon with a small entourage touring a beautiful property in the area worth around $ 7 million.

He wore orange trainers, camouflage pants, and a black T-shirt with the profile of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle as he walked the property with his real estate agent, Tyson Flynn, and his crew, including managers Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Kotzev, the star of Harlem Globetrotters Tavorris Bell and his coach, Arden Banks.

Ironically, Kardashian, 38, lives within the same gated community, not far from where Odom thought about buying a house.

Odom brought trusted crew members with him for the tour.

August 10, 2022

Odom’s visit to Hidden Hills comes after the athlete said he could help Kardashian have a baby following news that she was expecting her second (via surrogate) with Tristan Thompson.

“He could have yelled at me for it,” Odom joked in a video obtained by Page Six.

Odom recently offered to give Kardashian a second child. @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Kardashian has since welcomed her baby, with her rep sharing that the reality star “is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

The ex-couple married from 2009 to 2016. WireImage

Odom hinted that he wanted a second chance with Kardashian in a February episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

â € œWhen I married KhloÃ ©, there were so many things I did wrong when it came to that relationship. If I could take it back, of course, I would take it back, ”she said during an honest confessional.

Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 after dating for a month. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016 after helping the basketball player recover from a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel a year earlier.

Their marriage was plagued by numerous betrayal scandals as Odom struggled with substance abuse problems.

