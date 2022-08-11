Lady Gaga defends the right to abortion in full concert

“I pray that this country speaks, that we stick together and that we don’t stop until it’s okay!”, Sentenced the singer before interpreting ‘The Edge of Glory’, which she dedicated to all the women of the United States

Lady Gaga has spoken out against abortion bans and restrictions in the United States. During a concert in Washington, as part of her Chromatica Ball tour, the singer, 36, this Monday night dedicated her rendition of ‘The Edge of Glory’ to women across the country.

“I would like to dedicate this song to all the women of the United States,” Gaga said while sitting at a piano, adding that her dedication was for “all the women who now have to worry about their bodies if they get pregnant,” as reported by ‘People’.

The protagonist of ‘A star is born’ went on to say: “I pray that this country speaks, that we stay united and that we don’t stop until it is well!”, he sentenced.

Next, the performer began to sing her 2011 hit while getting emotional many times during the song. “You just have to keep believing that it’s going to be okay,” she said midway through the performance.

At the end of her slowed-down version, Gaga commented, “I didn’t mean to be depressing, but there is something that is more important than the entertainment world.

It is not the first time that the star pauses in a ‘show’ to defend the right to abortion. In 2019, the artist spoke with Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lizzo as part of the #BansOffMyBody campaign (My body is mine, I decide), from Planned Parenthood.

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in the Alabama period,” Gaga said in a post, referring to a new law signed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “And all the more egregious that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing nonconsensual or nonconsensual incest,” she concludes.