Lady Gaga dedicates a show in Washington to the fight for abortion

Singer Lady Gaga made clear his position on the abortion in the United States by dedicating a show in Washington, DC, to said fight, as part of his tour The Chromatica Ball.

During his presentation, held on Monday, August 8, the singer dedicated a piano version of The Edge of Glory to american womendue to restrictions in the country on the issue of abortion.

“I would like to dedicate this song to all the women of the United States”, said Lady Gaga from the stage and explained that her dedication was for “all the women who now have to worry about their bodies if they get pregnant”due to restrictions on the issue of abortion.

“I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until its right!” – Lady Gaga talking about abortion rights at The #ChromaticaBallDC pic.twitter.com/YjwlC0rg7C — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

Lady Gaga said she prays that the people of the United States speak up and stick together.

“What about all the women who are raped? What about all the women who are dying giving birth?“, he questioned during his interpretation of the song.

The moment has been shared by fans present at the show through social networks, who celebrated Gaga’s position on the issue of women’s reproductive rights.

Previously, the artist defended abortion rights alongside Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lizzo, as part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody campaign.

At the same show in DC, the singer also dedicated Born This Way to the LGBT+ community.