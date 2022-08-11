La Jornada – With version of Forrest Gump they want to revive the box office in Bollywood

Mumbai. One of India’s biggest stars bets on a version of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump to revive the fortunes of Hindi-language cinema after a string of box-office flops.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic and opens today, just before India’s 75th independence anniversary commemorations.

The film comes at a time when several Bollywood works had disappointing box offices, a blow to an industry that suffered heavy losses due to the covid-19 lockdowns.

The pandemic also brought this movie-loving country to the giants of the streaming, like Netflix and Disney+.

The adaptation maintains several iconic scenes from the original, which won six Oscars, including best picture, such as the floating white feather, the game of table tennis, and lots of running.

There are also some changes, like the “box of chocolates” phrase. The Indian version says that “life is like a gappa goal. Your belly will feel full, but your heart will always want more.”

Gol gappa is a popular Indian snack, and the second part of the sentence is a popular Hindi expression.

The film promises to take the viewer on a journey through Indian history, just as Gump appeared involved in American events, such as the Vietnam War.

But this could anger critics on the Indian right who have called for a boycott of the film over comments Khan made in 2015 that were seen as unpatriotic.

Khan, box office star Dangal (2016), and screenwriter Atul Kulkarni were restrained in revealing which moments in Indian history would be included.

Kulkarni would only say that the script is a “beautiful story about a beautiful country called India through a beautiful person named Laal Singh.”

Khan, 57, admitted he initially didn’t want to read Kulkarni’s script because he wasn’t sure a “cult classic” like it could be adapted.