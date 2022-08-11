Kylie Jenner’s long dress is chic

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are just some of the celebs who contributed to making the slip dress cult in the 90s. Shiny, sensual, precious, the lingerie dress has recently returned to be one of the protagonists of the 2022 fashion trends, positioning itself once again among the essential key-items of the women’s wardrobe. We all remember the elegance of Victoria Beckham, radiant in a slip dress in a silver palette sported on the occasion of her son’s wedding but, to confirm that the lingerie dress is the great love of every celeb, a new outfit-inspiration arrives that does not leave no doubt: Kylie Jenner on Instagram wore an ivory palette slip dress.

Among the long dresses perfect for elegant occasions, the slip dress is the trendy model that is back from the nineties, this time, to stay. Thanks to the latest fall winter fashion shows, the influence of the lingerie dress has conquered everyone, even Gen Z who on TikTok revealed the secrets for wearing the slip dress, from the combination with a pair of jeans to the match with a turtleneck, ideal for when temperatures start to drop. For the “how to style a slipdress” series, Kylie Jenner arrives who reveals the outfit that features the key silhouette to be kept in the wardrobe for September 2022 (and beyond).

Long dresses September 2022, Kylie Jenner’s slip dress lit up Instagram

“Nothing like a girl with a leo sun,” wrote Kylie under the photos posted on Instagram that reveal her silhouette. Kendall Jenner’s sister appeared wearing a long, shiny and on-trend dress of the season: Kylie’s slip dress caught the attention of her social audience. In an ivory palette, the model with thin straps and soft neckline caresses the shapes of the body, enhancing them with extreme sensuality and lends itself to being the ideal dress to show off during the elegant occasions of next September 2022. The hair left loose and a make-up. up slightly hinted at complete the shots that portray Stormie Webster’s mother posing in a bedroom lit by a neon sign and a fireplace behind her. To match the slip dress in a workmanlike manner on the occasion of a formal event, opt for sandals with heels, while to make the outfit more casual you can choose a pair of sneakers.

