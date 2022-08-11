Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a black minidress and trapeze sandals

Kylie Jenner chose a black mini dress made of leather to highlight her figure, since the garment was totally tight. It had a V neckline and long sleeves. The accessories helped him differentiate the combination and make it his own, including the trapeze sandals in trend for summer, a bag with silver beads and rectangular sunglasses. He gathered her mane into a jumpsuit sleek to reinforce the sleek, futuristic finish of the look.

The black dresses are essential in all seasons and leather designs have been highlighted on the catwalks for Spring-Summer 2022. Acne Studios, Alaïa, Boyarovskaya and Burberry are some of the firms that have opted for this textile in a wide variety of silhouettes, opting more towards oversized. In all cases, the flip flops They have been the favorite footwear to complement the equation.

However, what has trapeze heel what did he wear kylie jenner with some peep toeis that the angular cut of the elevation brings that differentiating touch to the combination with retro airs of the 50s. This type of footwear paraded on the catwalk chanell in patent leather and low heels, but it has also prevailed in street style in vibrant and eye-catching colors.