Kylie Jenner is crowned as the queen of alternative jeans

Kylie Jenner not afraid to support emerging brands. The leader of a beauty empire knows how to appreciate the work of recent graduates of the prestigious school Central Saint Martins.

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner She also dares to wear pieces from firms that support upcycling and that would never have enough budget to pay for a marketing campaign that shows influencers like her.

However, it is also true that the outfits more experimental than Kylie Jenner They are combined with limited edition Hermès bags and Amina Muaddi heels. Contradictory as it may seem, this only increases the value and recognition of the brands led by this new generation of designers.

the passion of Kylie Jenner for wearing relaxed looks, it also extends to the denim garments. On a recent trip to the city of London, Kylie added new pieces to her collection with jeans from Sevali, along with skirts from Ottolinger and Devised Antithetical. For her position, the Balenciaga pieces were not lacking.

Each of these brands comes with a particular story, such as that motocross jacketsigned by Mugler, which he wore a few weeks ago.

Sevali the brand of Chilean designer Sebastian A de Ruffray, which is worn by Kylie Jenner

Take the example of Sevali, the brand of Chilean designer Sebastian A de Ruffraywhich is very clear about the two pillars that make it stand out: upcycling and deconstruction. Attributes that he rescued after passing through Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Balmain.

After having an intense dialogue with Demna, about how old-fashioned fashion was today,tual, Sebastian A de Ruffray decided to move permanently to Paris to join the Vetements collective in 2016.

Sevali (a combination of the initials of Sebastian’s bachelor name) thus finally presented his first collection –full of urban pieces with a handcrafted character– in 2019 and for this he played with the limits of recycled material.