Kylie Jenner: How much did the luxury bag you gave to your daughter Stormi cost? | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The four-year-old wore an expensive Dior design on her trip to London.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Although it is almost impossible to imagine any gift that the daughter of a billionaire cannot have within her reach, Kylie Jenner always finds a way to surprise when it comes to pampering her firstborn, Stormy Webster. The four-year-old girl probably has one of the most luxurious and millionaire children’s wardrobes we’ve ever seen.

In recent days, the creator of Kylie Cosmetics traveled to Europe and was seen enjoying the streets of London with her little daughter. The younger sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan attended the Harrods shopping center in the English city, where they had one of the most luxurious shopping days possible.

The also model and Instagram influencer shared some stories with images and videos where she showed off the gifts she bought to pamper Stormi Webster with nothing less than shoes, toys and accessories from the most exclusive fashion firms.

With a total of more than six bags of the brand Christian Dior, Kylie Jenner closed her purchases in Europe like the true billionaire that she is, while little Stormi showed off her more than 20 pairs of shoes that she chose during her day of shopping with his famous mother.

It is worth mentioning that, among some of the gifts that attracted the most attention. Kylie fans noticed the cute little bag Stormi received. It is a Dior brand handbag in print of Animal Print, which would have a value of more than 3 thousand dollars, which would be almost 60 thousand Mexican pesos.

The happy mom could not contain herself from sharing the images with her followers, recording Stormi after receiving her gifts: “Stormi, you are a very spoiled girl.” Days later, Kylie and her daughter were seen in London combining looks and wearing sunglasses; mother and daughter are currently accompanying Travis Scott on his return to the stage offering new concerts.