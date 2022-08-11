Kylie Jenner celebrates her birthday with luxurious transparent dress

Kylie Jenner celebrated his 25th birthday in a big way during a party full of friends, family and a show by Fireworks.

Through social networks, the businesswoman shared some details of the glamorous night celebration.

In the photos, she was dressed in a stunning translucent custom-made dress that highlighted the shapely curves she regained after giving birth to her second baby.

She posed dressed in a white maxi dress with sparkly mermaid details; the design featured dropped shoulders, short asymmetrical sleeves.

To the glamorous outfit, the young woman added multiple silver rings on both hands and a pair of gold earrings. diamonds matching

Her hair was styled in a high bun with loose curly strands; her face was defined by a thick layer of makeup in shades of tan: brown lipstick, blush cinnamon, smoky eyes and lashes with black mascara.

In addition to the photos, Kylie shared a short video within the same post showing herself in her best poses as fireworks lit up the sky.

“Twenty fine”, he wrote in the caption with more than 5.7 million likes obtained instantly.

It is not known exactly where the celebrations took place but her friends and family, including anastasia karanikolaou and Kendall Jenner joined the party and shared details on their respective social networks.

Anastasia shared on her TikTok images of both enjoying the sea dressed in small bathing suits and holding glasses of champagne in their hands.

Earlier in the big celebration, Kylie shared videos on TikTok showing off an elegant gourmet breakfast with her friends Anastasia, Yris Palmer, her personal assistant Maguire, her sisters Kendall and kim kardashianplus little Stormi.

Also on social networks, his mother and sisters took it upon himself to wish him a happy birthday with photographs of the businesswoman current and many others from when I was little and a teenager.

Happy birthday to my girl @kyliejenner You are beyond a dream come true and you are the most amazing daughter, mom, sister, aunt, friend and so wise beyond your years! You are kind, generous beyond measure, intelligent, compassionate, generous, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out, and a delicious force of nature! I love seeing you with your children,” she gushed.

“You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all your accomplishments and incredible drive always. You are and always will be my girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO,” she added.

Before the celebrations, Kylie partied with Stormi and Travis Scott during his placid trip to London. The family traveled to United Kingdom for the first massive presentation of the rapper; Upon her arrival at the hotel, Kylie was seen with more than 20 suitcases of her own with all the glamorous looks she wore.

