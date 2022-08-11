Kylie Jenner and Stormi share style in London

Kylie Jenner looks in London

Kylie Jenner went to support Travis Scott to London, as the rapper performed at a concert at the O2 Arena. However, Jenner and her daughter Stormi took the opportunity to go out and visit the city. In each appearance they showed us that both she and Stormi have one of the most exclusive wardrobes in the world.

look with textures

Kylie and Stormi wore matching outfits on a night out. Stormi wore a silver dress with a white shirt underneath,

sneakers whites and a small futuristic bag, Kylie decided to wear a coat that, like the

look from Stormi, it was full of textures.

Kylie and Stormi wore a matching dress.

(GettyImages/1413174973)



The coat is from Alexandre Vauthier Couturewith details furry, but electric blue. To complete his dazzling ensemble, he opted for strappy sandals that fastened at his ankles.

all black

We all know that a totally black outfit is always a good option, because in addition to giving you elegance, it also makes you look super.

glam. Kylie Jenner knows this, because in another of her outings, mother and daughter went to a gala event with a

look monochrome.

On the night of August 4 they wore a totally black look.

(GettyImages/1242314424)



While Kylie Jenner wore a little dress with a neckline bardot, accompanied by some furry mules From Yves Saint Laurent, little Stormi wore a black tank top with matching pants and high boots. Without a doubt, she reminded us of the look of north west at the Balenciaga show recently.