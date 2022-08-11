Kris Jenner shares childhood photos of Kylie Jenner

In addition to having a lot of money accumulated in your bank account and disposing of it as you please, the Kardashian-Jenner family likes to splurge money and love in equal parts. Despite their differences, they are very familiar and although they have their separate lives, they have shown that they need to spend a lot of time together.

It’s not a secret that Kylie Jenner is Kris Jenner’s favorite daughter. In fact, she herself confessed it without realizing it a few months ago. In addition, on networks we can always see that they publish content together and even dance videos that give off too much good vibes. Recently, Kris Jenner publicly confessed her concern for Kylie’s expenses, one of the wealthiest of the ‘klan’ who has become accustomed to a life full of all kinds of luxuries.

The last thing Kris shared about Kylie was on August 10 for her 25th birthday. In addition to a beautiful text, he has shared on his Instagram profile numerous photos of Kylie during her childhood, and all very different from each other! Apparently she already liked to pose since she was little and she couldn’t be more adorable…

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With two pigtails, a birthday cone hat, another ‘cowboy’ hat, dressed as a ballerina, a princess… We cannot find more variety, both in the type of photo and in their clothing and appearance because they appear at different ages. We were delighted to see them! Also, He dedicated these beautiful words to her:

Happy birthday to my girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are more than a dream come true and you are the most amazing and wisest daughter, mom, sister, aunt, friend beyond your years! You are kind, generous beyond measure, intelligent, compassionate, generous, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a force of nature!!!! I love seeing you with your children… You are the most amazing mom and I am so proud of all your accomplishments and your incredible drive always. You are and always will be my girl and I am beyond proud of you. I love you very much, happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO 🎂❤️

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Since the greeting has been so popular with fans, Kris wanted to share More photos from Kylie’s childhood. Now we can really say that we have a real ‘celeb’ ‘book’!

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a news, fashion and beauty editor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io