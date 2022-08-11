Kris Jenner net worth: the fortune and salary of the Kardashian’s mother

Chris Jenner is an American reality TV star, producer, media personality, and author, best known for being the mother of stars. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was born Kristen Mary Houghton on November 5, 1955, in San Diego, California. She had a difficult childhood with a father with a toxic personality, who always fought with her mother, they both separated when she was 7 years old.

After high school, I worked for a while in a donut shop and also worked for a year as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Her marriage to Robert Kardashian

On July 8, 1978, Kris married Robert KardashianThe couple had three daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, as well as a son named Rob. Robert Kardashian was famous for being one of the powerful defense attorneys for OJ Simpson during his murder trial in the 1990s.

Both divorced in 1991 and in 2003, Robert died of esophageal cancer.

Then she married Bruce Jenner

When she divorced Robert, Kris married former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner. Bruce and Kris have two daughters together, Kendall and Kylie. Kris became Jenner’s manager when they married, running the family franchise by negotiating endorsement deals and furthering her career.

From Bruce to Caitlyn Jenner

In June 2013, the two separated and their divorce was finalized in December 2014. Bruce began to identify as a woman, then declared himself transgender in April 2015 and officially changed her name to Caitlyn.

Fame with his reality show

In 2007, Kris Jenner met with producer Ryan Seacrest and pitched him the idea of ​​a reality show featuring the daily lives of Kris and her family as celebrity influencers.

That was the rise of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on E! in which Jenner advanced as executive producer. The show debuted on October 14, 2007 and joined the ranks of one of the longest-running American reality series.

In 2013, Kris debuted her own daytime TV talk show, however, due to poor ratings, it was not renewed.

This year The Kardashians began streaming on Hulu, after the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was announced in 2020.

Mamager

In addition to the success of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Jenner runs Jenner Communications, based in Los Angeles.

She also manages the careers of her five daughters and has dubbed herself the “mamager” of the family,

How much is your fortune?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kris Jenner has a salary of $40 million and her net worth is $170 million.