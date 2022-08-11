Kourtney Kardashian wears the best fashion trends of 2022 in these outfit ideas

Definitely, kourtney kardashian It has had an original evolution of style in recent years. Every season, catwalks and street style may announce the fashion trends of the moment, but they are always the looks of kourtney kardashian the first to confirm them to us. And it is that if we must recognize something, it is that the businesswoman definitely has an incredible fashionista radar to hit the nail on the head with the outfits trendiest of the moment.

From the most classic proposals to the sexiest! There are definitely many fashion trends that Kourtney Kardashian has already worn and which are well worth copying to hit this season. Here our favourites!

Power suit, but with a vest!

Now that the nineties trends predominate among the coolest proposals of the moment, the famous power suit in its version with chaleco is one of the combinations that we will be seeing the most parading through the ranks of street style. A look that the businesswoman has already successfully put to the test, teaching us style and inspiring us to wear it ASAP!

And it is one of the best Kourtney Kardashian’s style keys is to follow trends by adapting them to her sexy personality.

With prints, in bright colors or in its more sober version in neutral tones; no matter how you wear it, it will be a winning bet to show off your best this year, looking elegant and sophisticated but very youthful.

For hot days, vests are a piece full of character. Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Colored jeans: Kourtney Kardashian’s favorites

For a few seasons now, colored jeans have become a must in the wardrobe of every fashion prescriber. styleY Kourtney gives us the reason!

But it is not the first time —nor the last— that we see the businesswoman wearing this type of pants because, if something is certain, it is that it is a fun, striking and surprisingly versatile garment, which is incredible to break with the classic combinations casual forever.