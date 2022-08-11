Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA after he joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage

Ads

A rock and roll love story. Kourtney Kardashian supported her husband Travis Barker as he joined Machine Gun Kelly on tour following his hospitalization for severe pancreatitis in June.

The founder of Poosh, 43, shared several photos of the 32-year-old singer of “Bloody Valentine” concert in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, August 11, including a snapshot of her and Blink-182 drummer, 46, while out behind the scenes. Kardashian also shared a video of the drummer performing “My Best Friend’s Ex” during her first show as part of the Mainstream Sellout tour.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, teased that her friend would resume performing on Tuesday, August 9, when she shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Barker on her Instagram story. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the past couple of days,” he wrote at the time.

Kelly Ben Hider / PictureGroup Machine Gun for Hulu / Shutterstock

The next day, the +44 rocker confirmed his return to the stage. “Tonight I’m getting the whole crowd pregnant at the @machinegunkelly show,” Barker tweeted on Wednesday August 10, adding that he would play despite “a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

The former Meet the Barkers member’s return to tour comes just over a month after he was hospitalized for pancreatitis after starting to experience “excruciating pain” during an endoscopy. “During [procedure], I had a very small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually managed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube, “wrote the founder of DTA Records in a statement on July 2 about the his health problem. “This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis.”

He continued: “I am very, very grateful that I am currently much better off with intensive treatment.”

Kardashian, who was alongside Barker during his hospital stay, shared a statement about the “scary” experience on his Instagram story. “Oh, what a scary and exciting week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take it for granted how quickly it can change, ”at the time. “Travis and I went to [routine] endoscopy together and he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum thanked their fans and loved ones for supporting them through the ordeal. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” continued Kardashian, before thanking his medical team “for taking so much looked after my husband and I during our stay.

Despite the trip to the hospital, a source told Us Weekly in July that the two – who got married in three separate ceremonies earlier this year, including a lavish Italian wedding in May – are “stronger than ever.” and they are still enjoying the “newlyweds phase”. of their relationship. “[Travis] he’s focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side. [Kourtney] the best support and is always attentive to him. … [She] she cares deeply about him “.

The insider continued: “[They are] inseparable and I barely spent any time apart from marriage ”.

