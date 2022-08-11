Kim Kardashian shows off her real skin before locking her face in the new TikTok as she celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday

KIM Kardashian showed off his natural skin in a new TikTok as he celebrates his sister Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined her younger brother and friends on a tropical vacation.

5

Kylie, now 25, shared photos and videos from her birthday party as Kim, 41, and others join her for a week’s vacation.

The reality star opened her TikTok profile on Wednesday to share a compilation of clips.

The TV personality showed off her flawless body after giving birth in a skintight pink dress before posting a look at her birthday brunch alongside family and friends.

Kylie filmed herself hugging and kissing everyone at the table, including her sister Kendall, her daughter Stormi, and other friends.

In one quick snapshot, the mother-of-two moved the camera to her older sister Kim who was sitting in a white bra and rubbing her eyes sleepily.

The founder of SKIMS wore no makeup and her long platinum hair hung messily around her face.

The TV star went all natural for her breakfast, showing off her fair skin.

Kylie captioned her post: “It’s my birthday yyyyy”.

SMALL SIS OR GREAT SIS?

The Hulu star and her crew shared photos and videos from their trip, and Kim shocked fans with her birthday post for her little sister.

On Wednesday, Kim, 41, took to Instagram to share some kind words for the birthday girl.

She shared a series of photos of her and Kylie cuddling as they enjoyed what felt like an island vacation.

Kim posed in what appeared to be a bikini top while her sister wore a fitted tan dress.

Kim captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Girl Party (with LaLa’s voice for this whole trip lol).

“Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. “

He continued: “You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for it forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much !!! Forever and forever !!! “

Fans couldn’t help but notice the height disparity between the mom of four and Kylie.

In the photos, the young star’s chin seemed to reach the top of Kim’s head.

Fans were also shocked by another aspect of the photo.

SKINNY KIMMY

Kim’s seemingly leaner appearance than ever has worried fans since she admitted she lost 21 pounds to reach her small build.

Fans have been talking about how skinny the TV star has been in recent months.

END OF THE STREET

They also shared their concerns about the founder of SKIMS when news recently broke that she split from her comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson, after nine months of dating.

Last week it was revealed that the couple broke up and decided to just be friends.

A source told E! News: “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but they found that the long distance and their busy schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

An insider later claimed that Kim broke up with Pete because she was “totally exhausted” from her “immaturity” and their 13-year age difference.

COMPLICATIONS OF KANYE

After the split, Pete reportedly underwent traumatic therapy to cope with violent public attacks by Kim’s ex Kanye West during their relationship.

Last year, Kanye, 45, claimed that Pete, 28, was dead, threatened to “beat him” and accused the actor of trying to “destroy” his family.

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, nine; Holy, you are; Chicago, four; and Pslam, three.

5

5