Kim Kardashian reveals one of her ‘talents’, she does not remove makeup before bed

It is no secret to anyone how hard the life of the Kardashians has been, but we are not talking about the economic aspect, Well, in that they have always had a really ideal life for any of their fans.

The truth is that the sisters have always been the focus of criticism for anything they say or do on their social networks, especially when talking about their physique, as many say that in all of his photographs are always over-photoshopped.

Just as it happened recently with Kim and Khloé, because both posed together with tiny swimsuits that showed their curves, and although they looked really perfect, Internet users pointed out that there was editing in the images.

“Photoshop is not reality. Her waists look asymmetrical from so much editing”, “Photoshop is ridiculous and harmful, they are getting worse and worse”, “I swear that Kim has been editing her waist and hips in a very strange way. She thinks we don’t know that she poses with her hands away from her body so we can edit her waist.”are some of the messages that are read on the networks.

The truth is that, as much as the creator of ‘Skims’ wants, she will always end up being judged. Now, It has happened after an interview where she showed off one of her talents and for which her fans called her “disgusting…”.

The businesswoman revealed that, although she is a lover of facial care, sometimes she does not remove her makeup before bed. A habit that many experts say that it can cause serious problems with the skinimperfections and promote premature aging.

“One of my talents is probably the worst advice I can give you, the truth is that I can sleep in full makeup. I can sleep like this and wake up without messing up my makeup. So sometimes if I have to wake up really early in the morning, I do my makeup routine before bed. I don’t move all night and I wake up intact the next day”, the businesswoman continued to confess.

Of course, once the revelation was known, many fans did not hesitate to talk about it on TikTok: “She thinks she is being cute and people will sympathize with her, but it is literally the opposite and disgusting…”, commented a user on the platform. . Faced with this message, many of the socialite’s haters made mocking messages: “I don’t know why I’ve always had the feeling that Kim is disgusting…and has poor hygiene.”, commented one of them.

In addition, many stated that the fact of not taking care of themselves is because they have the best doctors to fix what was done: “Who needs to take care of their skin, teeth and body when you have doctors who can simply fix it. I get the impression you’re lying. Also, doesn’t that mean he doesn’t brush his teeth?

