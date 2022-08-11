Kim Kardashian, boyfriend Pete Davidson wants to be a father: “It’s my dream”

Pete Davidson dreams of becoming father. The 28-year-old New Yorker, for months romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, revealed that he is ready to have a child. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is that I want to have a baby,” said the comedian who yesterday, in a preview of “Hart to Heart”, the Kevin Hart show on Peacock, he defined himself as «a family guy».

“It’s like my dream,” added Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, before shying away and calling it a “super trivial” goal. “It’s not super trivial, it’s the best damned thing you can do in life,” the host replied then, supporting his choice and reassuring him.

“I’m so excited about that chapter [della mia vita]Continued Davidson, who by his own admission is already preparing for that “so funny” moment. “I’m just trying to be a good guy, and develop and improve so that when that happens it will just be easier.”

Pete Davidson orphan at 7 years old: his father a firefighter who died on 11 September

Pete Davidson’s desire for paternity is perhaps to be found in the personal story of the boy, who lost his father at the age of seven when his parent, serving as a firefighter at the Marriott World Trade Center, lost his life in the building on September 11, 2001, in following the attack on the Twin Towers.

It was not easy for the widowed mother to raise her son Pete and her sister Casey. At nine, the boy tried to kill himself by drowning, but was rescued in time. During his adolescence, the pain of bereavement then prompted him to use substances until complete detoxification in 2017.

The reciprocated love for Kim Kardashian, to whom he has been linked since October 2021, has undoubtedly helped bring new joy and hope into the life of Pete, who now dreams of a child from his girlfriend who is thirteen years younger and already a mother of four children with Kanye West, two of them through surrogacy. For the moment the couple does not seem to be in a hurry, but the words of the comedian could change things and give a decisive acceleration to their story.