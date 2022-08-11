Khloé Kardashian with her ABS of steel and her firm buttocks

This week, Khloe Kardashian She is the undisputed and most mediatic protagonist of the clan. Her focus is on her for several reasons. On the one hand, confirmation is leaked that she is expecting a baby, again, with Tristan Thompson. This, in turn, has just been seen holding hands with another woman in Greece (we were not surprised at this point in the story either) and, furthermore, the youngest of the Kardashians does not stop leaving us speechless with her innumerable bikini poses. Poses that, if they intend to, is to divert our attention to their worked ‘great body’they are getting it.

In the last few hours, Koko has uploaded a photo again and has us speechless for, among other things, his ripped abs and its powerful glutes.

Khloé Kardashian shows off abs and buttocks in a bikini

The reality may be very different and that, in reality, our beloved Khloé is not going through the best of times. The new controversy with Tristan Thompson and the leak of her pregnancy by surrogacy surely have Kris Jenner working like crazy to manage the situation as only she knows. In the meantime, Khloe Kardashian appears oblivious to any controversy and does it as we like best: showing off the great body that has been working for years. More specifically, of some ABS that look like steel and ones simply perfect buttocks.

However, Khloé does seem to take advantage of her sexy pose to throw a hint: “👑 Don’t forget: crowns can be tilted, but they never fall 👑”. To which his ‘momager’, Kris Jenner, replies: “Never.” The rest of the comments focus on praising those marked ABS of the ‘influencer’. ABS that, however, is not the first time that it shows us this week.

Less than 24 hours ago, Khloé Kardashian posted this other photo. In it, she changes the black bikini for a spectacular neon pink and the ABS, again, as protagonists. If this is a strategy of ‘Queen’ Kris Jenner so that we forget -for a moment- of everything that is happening around Khloé Kardashian, she has succeeded. And now, to train!



