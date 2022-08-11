Khloe Kardashian will have sole legal and physical custody of the newborn baby

According to reports, khloe kardashian you will not share legal custody of your newborn child with your cheating ex-boyfriend and father of the baby, Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Although Khloe will have full custody of the baby, he is more than happy for Tristan to be in his son’s life as much as he wants.”added the source.

