Khloe Kardashian will have sole legal and physical custody of the newborn baby

According to reports, khloe kardashian you will not share legal custody of your newborn child with your cheating ex-boyfriend and father of the baby, Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Although Khloe will have full custody of the baby, he is more than happy for Tristan to be in his son’s life as much as he wants.”added the source.

The source further spoke about the bond the NBA player shares with True, his and Khloe’s oldest daughter: “Tristan already has such a close bond with True and loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister.”

“Tristan and Khloe decided it would be better if Khloe was there at the hospital while the surrogate was giving birth, and Tristan was back home taking care of True.”the source explained why tristan I was with True the day his son was born. .

“Khloe doesn’t care whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby, because he has a supportive town around him.”

“But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby.”shared the source.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has dated the sports star on and off since 2016.

She first broke up with the basketball player in 2018 after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter with multiple women.

They later reconciled in 2020 and they split it up again 2021 after what Khloé discovered that tristan He had a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with her.