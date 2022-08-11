Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: reveal the custody agreement for their second baby

The news of the baby’s birth Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was made known through the reality TV star’s manager this Friday, August 5. Said arrival to the second member of the celebrity family surprised many since the couple has been separated since November, however the baby was conceived before their separation.

Reason for this, that the baby was conceived when the celebrities were still together, the ex-partner has signed a custody agreement, which was revealed by a source close to the Kardashians to the Hollywoodlife medium.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have agreed that the “Good American” owner will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby on a full-time basis. However, the NBA basketball player is very excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy so he can be in his son’s life as much as he wants,” the source revealed.

In addition and despite his infidelity, the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has recognized that for the sake of his daughter, True Thompson, it would be best if the Cleveland Cavaliers player was present in the life of his second son: “Tristan already has such a close bond with True and loves seeing how excited she is. her to have become a big sister”, said the close friend of the socialite.

Tristan Thompson supported Khloé Kardashian on the day of delivery

tristan thompson was and cared for her 4-year-old daughter, when the surrogate mother gave birth to the baby: “The ex-couple decided that it would be better if Khloe Kardashian was in the hospital while the surrogate mother was giving birth, and for Tristan to come home to be with True”

In addition, the close friend of the businesswoman revealed the decision that the basketball player decides because her entire family supports her, especially her sister Kim Kardashian, who encouraged her to have her second child by surrogate mother, since she thus had all his children.

Another source shared with the outlet that: “Tristan Thompson is taking every opportunity Khloé Kardashian gives him to bond with the baby, he is a very proud father. He has been doing his best to convince her ex-partner that she should forgive him and that they should be a happy little family as they planned, but the influencer maintains very firm limits. She is very clear that she wants the basketball player there for the kids and that’s it.”

The two split after it was revealed the basketball player had cheated on the reality star in March 2021 and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols . The baby was born in December 2021 and news of the affair was not made public until a paternity suit was unsealed in late November.

Khloé Kardashian found out about True Kardashian’s father’s latest cheating during the season one finale of The Kardashians on Hulu. She admitted feeling devastated and humiliated by the situation, but gave her best for the sake of her and her daughter. The reality show premieres its second season on September 22, so there will be a lot more content to come, especially now that baby number 2 is here and that Kim Kardashian split from Pete Davidson.

