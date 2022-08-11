Khloé and Kim Kardashian appear on social networks with black bikini

Kim Kardashian is one of the women entrepreneurs who, no matter the reason, has always managed to get the media to keep their cameras ready for her and her entire family.

This time, it was through social networks that she, along with her sister Khloé, also known as “Koko”, appeared to show off her slender figure and impress all her followers with her great resemblance. And it is that in addition to having the same swimsuit color, her glasses and hair color are also similar, which immediately exploded social networks with comments and “Likes” by her fans.

Also, the socialite in her official Instagram account, made a publication that so far has more than 4 million likes and around 12 thousand comments, you can see the sisters pose among the waves without losing glamour, with a plain black bikini that at first glance seem to be the same model, however, these sets come from the brands they themselves have been part of, Skims and Good American, respectively.

Another detail of these swimsuits is that despite the fact that high-rise bikinis are currently in fashion, these two queens of fashion did not mind showing off these tiny thongs that combine perfectly with the triangle-shaped cut on the back. top, which makes the shape of her bust stand out very well, a classic style that is among the trends for this summer and that, without a doubt, the Kardashiam sisters know how to show off.

These images were captured during the trip made with the aim of celebrating the 38th birthday of his sister, who with his children and nephews managed to celebrate another year of life.