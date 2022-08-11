Kevin Federline posts video of Britney Spears scolding her kids

Britney Spears is in the middle of a new family dispute, although this time it is against her ex-husband, kevin federlinewho recently let the world know that the singer is estranged from her children.

The interpreter of Toxic had two children with her previous partner, Sean and Jayden, who are currently 16 and 15 years old, and apparently they do not agree with some of their mother’s attitudes, in particular that of publishing photos with little clothing.

In fact, their dislike for their mother is so great that they refused to attend her wedding, and have not seen her for months. So the artist expressed her discomfort on social networks.

“As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. I am concerned that the reason is based on my Instagram, “said Britney Spears.

To all this Kevin Federline said that he tried to explain to his children that they did not have to be angry with their mother, since “maybe that is just another way that she tries to express herself.” However, he noted that it is still difficult for his children to understand.

Due to hints on social networks, Kevin Federline exploits and shares videos taken by his children arguing with his mother

After making different statements, Kevin Federline expressed his anger against his ex-wife and wrote the following: “I can not sit and let my children be accused in this way after what they have been through.”

He also added: “As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos that the children took when they were 11 and 12 years old. This isn’t even the worst. The lies have to stop. I hope our children grow up to be better than this.”

🔴 Britney Spears’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, shares shocking videos of the fights between the artist and her children. ▪ Has done so in response to Spears’ post about her children’s behavior. More information ➡ https://t.co/P2C9iP6EyA pic.twitter.com/Hi7VH9QvH3 – The Vanguard (@LaVanguardia) August 11, 2022

However, many users allege that in these videos only the interpreter is seen disciplining her children, and that they occurred when she was still under the guardianship of her father.

“This is my house, if I want to put a lotion on your face here because it is dry, and the only thing you say to me is ‘no, it’s okay’, no, it’s not okay. Everyone better start respecting me, is that clear?” Britney Spears said in one of the videos.

Then she exclaims: “Everyone should start treating me like a valid woman. I’m a woman, okay? Be nice to me. They understand?”.

Currently, Kevin Federline decided to delete the posts he had made.